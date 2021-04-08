Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $299.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average of $273.46. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

