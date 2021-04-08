Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,556.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter.

COPX opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

