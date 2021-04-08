Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

