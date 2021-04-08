L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.80

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.80 and last traded at $209.73, with a volume of 15156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

