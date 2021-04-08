Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $321.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

