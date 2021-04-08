Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 431.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $941,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Landstar System by 11.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.85.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

