Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.19 and traded as high as C$40.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$40.54, with a volume of 103,096 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

