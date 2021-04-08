Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 19,540.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

LEAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.