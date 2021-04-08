Lee Hsien Yang Buys 863 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37).

On Monday, March 8th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 881 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65).

On Monday, February 8th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 1,062 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

On Thursday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 901 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

RR opened at GBX 111.88 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.13. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

