Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

