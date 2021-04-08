Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,006 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.91 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

