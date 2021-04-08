Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,396 shares of company stock worth $20,392,611 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

