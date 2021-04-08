Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,403 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

McDonald’s stock opened at $232.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

