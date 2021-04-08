Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $623,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $187.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

