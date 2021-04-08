Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MSA Safety by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.96 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

