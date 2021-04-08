Leidos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,421 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

