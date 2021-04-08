Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 3,333,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

