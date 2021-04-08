Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $81.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.67 million and the lowest is $79.58 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $80.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $324.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $330.48 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.