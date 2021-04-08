Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

