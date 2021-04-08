Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.00

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $175.30, with a volume of 17046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

