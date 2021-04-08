Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,044. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a P/E ratio of -168.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

