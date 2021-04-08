Loopring Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $694.37 million and $90.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00022933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00634674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00083467 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030336 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,093,086 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

