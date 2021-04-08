Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 7%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 196,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,259,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

