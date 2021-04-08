LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,429 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

