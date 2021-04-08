LPL Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.79 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

