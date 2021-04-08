LPL Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

