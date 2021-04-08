LPL Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.