LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,866 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.