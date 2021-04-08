LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.34

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.34 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 314 ($4.10), with a volume of 10,159 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £323.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

