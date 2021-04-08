Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

LU has been the topic of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of LU opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

