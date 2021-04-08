Lundin Mining Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.06.

TSE:LUN opened at C$13.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$15.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

