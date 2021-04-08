Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MFNC opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

