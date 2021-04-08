MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.4% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.88. 30,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 842,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

