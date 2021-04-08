MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

MAG stock opened at C$20.41 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.75 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.73.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

