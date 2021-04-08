Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.