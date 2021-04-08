MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 28th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung bought 11,600 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $247,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.