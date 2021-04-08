Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.25

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $183.08 million and $34.81 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00801329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.43 or 1.00068318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00712099 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.