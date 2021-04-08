Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 100.64 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.29. The company has a market capitalization of £638.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.21 ($1.36).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

