Marston’s (LON:MARS) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.21

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.21 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 102.57 ($1.34), with a volume of 1196335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

MARS has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

Get Marston's alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.29. The stock has a market cap of £646.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.