Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $44.91 Average PT from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.67. 37,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

