McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.61 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $3,299,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

