Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $18,116,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $13.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $524.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.90 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

