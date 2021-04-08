Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.03. 2,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

