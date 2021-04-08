Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

