Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.06. 44,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

