MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.