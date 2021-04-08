Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $464,076.80. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.