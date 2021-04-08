Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Meridian has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Meridian by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Meridian by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

