Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.83, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $6,854,650. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

