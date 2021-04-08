Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.00

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.00, with a volume of 18679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MI.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

